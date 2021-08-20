© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Profile Editing is HERE!
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • August 20, 2021
Profile Editing is HERE!
The ability to edit one's profile is a key feature to help you stand out and put your best foot forward. It's a great way to provide more information and links to those people who are interested in learning more about who you are.
With our recent update, we rolled out a new feature allowing you to edit your profile directly within the D.Buzz app.
You can edit things such as your profile image and banner, display name location and direct web page URL clickable link.
You could find this option underneath your profile tab > "Edit profile".
You can read the announcement post right here : https://peakd.com/hive-139531/@dbuzz/bi-weekly-development-updates-for-dbuzz-today--more-sharing-coming-soon
If you have any questions or suggestions please reach out to us on discord and say hello. : https://discord.gg/cbySzrA4
Thank you for joining us on this journey!
The ability to edit one's profile is a key feature to help you stand out and put your best foot forward. It's a great way to provide more information and links to those people who are interested in learning more about who you are.
With our recent update, we rolled out a new feature allowing you to edit your profile directly within the D.Buzz app.
You can edit things such as your profile image and banner, display name location and direct web page URL clickable link.
You could find this option underneath your profile tab > "Edit profile".
You can read the announcement post right here : https://peakd.com/hive-139531/@dbuzz/bi-weekly-development-updates-for-dbuzz-today--more-sharing-coming-soon
If you have any questions or suggestions please reach out to us on discord and say hello. : https://discord.gg/cbySzrA4
Thank you for joining us on this journey!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.