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Candidate Trump informed about Bioweapon Wuhan China
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122 views • May 05, 2021
Jared Kushner security clearance to hear this group was out of the international Assessment program a very nonchalant moniker but they're actually a secret division of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory there nicknamed the Z division or Z program now it's a it's a special projects group their Salvage 1965 to provide analysis and advice to the US intelligence Community during the Cold War


NEWS BLACKOUT ON MYSTERIOUS FBI SHOOTOUT AT CIA HEADQUARTERS
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall building-assistant suicides are happening again, as a Swiss diplomat representing the US in Iran falls 18 stories. New details are emerging about the mysterious shoot-out in Langley in front of CIA headquarters, by a suspect known to intelligence agencies.

China’s Xi Jinping adds new titles of Helmsman and Oath Keeper as he consolidates Chinese power. Lawrence Livermore Labs is exposed in their Z-Division. https://www.trunews.com/stream/news-blackout-on-mysterious-fbi-shootout-at-cia-headquarters

Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (05/04/21)
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big pharmayoutubetreasonfacebookamazongoogle2020 electionww3new world orderseditionthe great resetfake presidentelection integritychinajoescientific proof
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