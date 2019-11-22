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Watch Soros General Fiona Hill Commit Massive Perjury Before Congress
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105 views • November 22, 2019
During her testimony in the impeachment hearings this week, Fiona Hill dismissed charges she was a “globalist” by referring to the term as an “anti-Semitic” conspiracy theory, despite the fact that she writes for a publication literally called ‘The Globalist’.
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