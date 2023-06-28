Create New Account
BENEFITS OF OWNING A YOUNGEVITY BUSINESS DR JOEL WALLACH RADIO SHOW 06/28/23
Published Yesterday

https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/

(800) 212-2613

CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE

https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563

Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the benefits of owning a homebased business. Outlining the tax benefits of owning a business. Also citing various things that can be written off until people can get all of their withholding back at the end of the year.

Asserting that all the tools such as his books, cds and dvd can also be written off.


Pearls of Wisdom


Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article about things that can trigger food allergies and intolerances. Citing anti-biotics that are taken orally that upsets the microbiome in the gut. Causing digestive problems such as bloating, inflammation and diarrhea. Also listed were tick bites that lead to an immune response to certain meats. Viruses such as the norovirus can lead to an immune response to egg proteins. Finally inflammation in the digestive tract.


Callers


Liz's son has been diagnosed with a blood clot in his leg.


Dawn's dog has been diagnosed with pancreatitis.


Robert just found out that he has prostate cancer.


Gail's husband has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, an enlarged spleen and pre-diabetic.

