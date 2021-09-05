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Hospitals Only Methods-Vaccine, Remdesivir, Ventilators: Nurse Erin Oszewski Speaks Out
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133 views • September 05, 2021
Nurse Erin Oszewski exposes how the hospitals that she has seen are ONLY using remdesivir, and ventilators. Many hospitals are also IGNORING D.N.I. orders (do not intubate). also, one hospital apparently filled out do-not-resuscitate order, which the family of the patient did not authorize. Also, many hospitals in the U.S. are starting to refuse any treatment to patients if they are not vaccinated.
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