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FAUCI'S EMAILS RELEASED - MOTIVE IS GENOCIDE - FAUCI PREPPING TO FLEE COUNTRY TO ESCAPE INDICTMENTS?
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532 views • June 08, 2021
SOURCE: wil paranormal
PREPPING TO FLEE COUNTRY - https://realrawnews.com/2021/05/dr-fauci-prepping-to-flee-country/
All his Emails have been released and it's quite obvious now to the world that Anthony Fauci's motive was world Genocide ....penalty is DEATH.
Fauci has purchased land in his wife's name in Panama, Argentina and the UK in order to escape the certain Death Penalty.
CONFLICT OF INTEREST:
As Chief of the Department of Bioethics at the NIH, Fauci’s wife, Dr. Christine Grady, is responsible for guiding the ‘ethics’ of the government organization’s work. She is also Head of the Section on Human Subjects Research. Fauci's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is a division of the NIH.
Fauci was appointed as Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) in 1984, one year after Grady joined the NIH, and one year before they married.
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/conflict-of-interest-faucis-wife-runs-bioethics-department-at-nih
PREPPING TO FLEE COUNTRY - https://realrawnews.com/2021/05/dr-fauci-prepping-to-flee-country/
All his Emails have been released and it's quite obvious now to the world that Anthony Fauci's motive was world Genocide ....penalty is DEATH.
Fauci has purchased land in his wife's name in Panama, Argentina and the UK in order to escape the certain Death Penalty.
CONFLICT OF INTEREST:
As Chief of the Department of Bioethics at the NIH, Fauci’s wife, Dr. Christine Grady, is responsible for guiding the ‘ethics’ of the government organization’s work. She is also Head of the Section on Human Subjects Research. Fauci's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is a division of the NIH.
Fauci was appointed as Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) in 1984, one year after Grady joined the NIH, and one year before they married.
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/conflict-of-interest-faucis-wife-runs-bioethics-department-at-nih
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