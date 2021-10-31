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Property, Theft, Asset Forfeiture and Ron Paul Betrayed!?!
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70 views • October 31, 2021
Stefan Molyneux hosts the Peter Schiff radio show, discusses the philosophical basis for property rights, and welcomes special guests economist Veronique deRugy to talk about the hidden cost of stimulus spending, and lawyer Larry Salzman to talk about the high cost of healthcare, and legal hell of asset forfeiture. Also, the RNC is Blocking Ron Paul Republicans from Tampa Bay Convention Grounds!
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