

This is a transcript of three tapes on the “New Order of Barbarians”, referred to on the tapes simply as the “new world system.” Tapes one and two, recorded in1988, are the recollections of Dr. Lawrence Dunegan of a speech given March 20, 1969 by Dr. Richard Day to The Pittsburgh Pediatric Society.Tape three was recorded on October 10, 1991 and features an interview of Dr. Dunegan with Randy Engel, National Director, US Coalition for Life. Dr. Richard L. Day taught at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York from 1968 until he retired in1971. Earlier he had been national medical director of Planned Parenthood (1965-1968); professor and chairman of the department of pediatrics at the University of Pittsburgh (1956 to 1965); professor and chairman of the department of pediatrics in the Downstate Medical School in Brooklyn (1953 to 1956) and associate professor at the College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University (1935 to 1953). He died in 1989.Dr. Dunegan was formerly a student of Dr. Day at the University of Pittsburgh and was well acquainted with him, though not intimately. He describes Dr. Day as an insider of the “Order” and although Dr. Dunegan’s memory was somewhat dimmed by the intervening years, he is able to provide enough details of the lecture to enable any enlightened person to discern the real purposes behind the trends of our time. Dr. Dunegan revealed not just what is intended for America and all people in the world, but how the controllers intend to carry out their plan.