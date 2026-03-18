One Day God Just Thought Yoy Up

In our own minds we look back at our life and all our sin and we get pretty discouraged, we realize we are pretty sick.





What we don’t see is that we were born into all this and were born to fail.





We are not liars because we lie, we are liars so we lie. Anytime You are backed into a corner we naturally lie to get out, we don’t ever think about it, it’s natural.





Men check out women and women check out men, we are sexual beings living in a fallen world. Therefore sex has become perverted and ugly.





We are bombarded with sex all day everyday?





But none of this is Gods plan for You, He has something far better in mind.



