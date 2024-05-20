Glenn Beck: Digital ID enslavement is coming

Things more important than...Political distractions
The World Economic Forum's Digital ID Will Encompass Every Aspect of Your Life❗
And Governments Around The World Are All On Board❗
This is the future of the one world order total control❗
When the WEF tells you that digital currency is going to be used to control what you’re allowed to buy and sell, you should believe them
