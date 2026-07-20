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Behind Jewry’s Closed Doors
The Prisoner
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485 views • 3 days ago

The Democrats are all about equality. “We are one great melting pot”, they say. But as Brother Nathanael explains: Jewish supremacists don’t “melt”. Instead, out of sight, they stir the pot.


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Mirrored - Brother Nathanael

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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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