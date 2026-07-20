Behind Jewry’s Closed Doors

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The Democrats are all about equality. “We are one great melting pot”, they say. But as Brother Nathanael explains: Jewish supremacists don’t “melt”. Instead, out of sight, they stir the pot.
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Mirrored - Brother Nathanael
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