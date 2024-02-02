BOMBSHELL UNEARTHED CLIP: Ilhan Omar revealed plans to move back to Somalia

BOMBSHELL UNEARTHED CLIP:
During a 2022 trip to Somalia, Ilhan Omar revealed her true political goal:
To move back to Somalia after she is done using her political position to build up her home country
"To make that move possible, there is a lot we need to work on together to make OUR land more stable and prosperous."
