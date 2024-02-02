Create New Account
BOMBSHELL UNEARTHED CLIP: Ilhan Omar revealed plans to move back to Somalia
GalacticStorm
2195 Subscribers
76 views
Published 20 hours ago

BOMBSHELL UNEARTHED CLIP: During a 2022 trip to Somalia, Ilhan Omar revealed her true political goal: To move back to Somalia after she is done using her political position to build up her home country "To make that move possible, there is a lot we need to work on together to make OUR land more stable and prosperous."

Keywords
deportdefrockget out of usa

