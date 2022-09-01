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Report 291 | Dissident's Essay Author Reports LE, Judicial System Crime & Corruption Nationwide
Ramola D Reports
Ramola D Reports
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99 views • September 01, 2022

Wide-ranging conversation with a reporter of crimes on the subject of her own case, her travails addressing the medical crimes through law enforcement in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the court system, doctors, and finding that networks of corrupt professionals protected each other, minimized her injuries and refused to allow her access to diagnostic medical care, in addition to falsifying records and lying as they strove to sink her case.

Additionally, journalists refused to cover her story, prompting deeper media analysis of the ways in which media is set up to reward itself, even through alt platforms like Substack -- a subject we discuss openly sharing our mutual experiences as real reporters of crime and journalists being sidelined and disappeared.

Read this writer's Substack disclosures here:

https://1dissident.substack.com/

RAMOLA D REPORTS:

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Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar

FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:

Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net

Author website: ramolad.com

Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble


MANY THANKS TO ALL SUBSCRIBERS AND CROWDFUNDERS....YOU ARE HELPING CHANGE THIS WORLD FOR THE BETTER | PLEASE SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT THIS WORK:

Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.

Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD


FREE YOURSELF FROM THE MATRIX OF MORTGAGES, DEBT, AND RIGGED COURTS:

Sign in to the Matrix Freedom platform for more information:

https://matrixfreedom.life/know-the-biggest-secret/?code=15059&ag=Ramola%20D


CONTACT WITH REFERRALS FOR INTERVIEWS, INFO:

[email protected]



Keywords
corruptionsyndicatepolice crimesjudicial system crime
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy