Report 291 | Dissident's Essay Author Reports LE, Judicial System Crime & Corruption Nationwide

Wide-ranging conversation with a reporter of crimes on the subject of her own case, her travails addressing the medical crimes through law enforcement in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the court system, doctors, and finding that networks of corrupt professionals protected each other, minimized her injuries and refused to allow her access to diagnostic medical care, in addition to falsifying records and lying as they strove to sink her case.

Additionally, journalists refused to cover her story, prompting deeper media analysis of the ways in which media is set up to reward itself, even through alt platforms like Substack -- a subject we discuss openly sharing our mutual experiences as real reporters of crime and journalists being sidelined and disappeared.

Read this writer's Substack disclosures here:

https://1dissident.substack.com/

RAMOLA D REPORTS:

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