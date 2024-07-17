Scott Ritter Uncovers: "Hezbollah Outmatches The IDF - Israel Use Nuclear Tactics in Desperation!"

In this compelling analysis, Scott Ritter, a former U.S. Marine Corps intelligence officer and UN weapons inspector, reveals the dramatic shift in military power between Hezbollah and the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). Ritter discusses how Hezbollah has come to outmatch the IDF, leading to a dire scenario where Israel could consider the use of nuclear tactics in a state of desperation.

Ritter delves into the tactical and strategic developments that have enabled Hezbollah to gain this upper hand, including their advanced missile systems and superior guerrilla warfare tactics. He examines the implications of Israel’s potential turn to nuclear tactics, considering the ethical, legal, and global repercussions of such an action.

Furthermore, Ritter assesses the broader regional impact of these developments. He explores the potential reactions from international actors, including major powers and neighboring countries, and the possible shifts in global diplomatic and security landscapes.

This video offers a critical look at the evolving military dynamics in the Middle East, providing viewers with a deep understanding of the severity of the situation and the desperate measures that could be on the horizon for Israel.

