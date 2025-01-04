Cancelled on YouTube for Speaking TRUTH w/Mike Jones 'iEarlGrey'

I'm sharing this video from 'Moscow Photographer' posted January 1, 2025, on YouTube, Rumble, & all info below.

Today, we're joined by a figure who sparked controversy and conversation across the internet. Mike Jones, better known online as iEarlGrey, became a household name in the digital realm for his unique perspective on geopolitical issues, particularly those involving Russia.

However, his journey took a dramatic turn when YouTube, citing violations related to the spread of content favorable to Russian narratives, effectively 'cancelled' his channel. This move left many questioning the boundaries of free speech, content creation, and digital geopolitics.

With the BRICS 2024 summit in Kazan as a background, we sit down with Mike Jones to unravel the layers behind his work, his motivations, and the repercussions of sharing information online. Join us as we explore the thin line between information and propaganda, in an exclusive interview with iEarlGrey.

#censorship #freespeech #UK #geopolitics #BRICS

Mike Jones can be found at the following links:

https://t.me/ForeignAgentIntel

https://substack.com/@foreignagentintel

