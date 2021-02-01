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EP 2301-6PM 5 TRUMP LAWYERS "QUIT"? NO. TRUMP FIRED THEM FOR WANTING TO COVER UP ELECTION FRAUD
The Pete Santilli Show
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460 views • February 01, 2021
PETE SANTILLI SHOW - #2301 - 6PM EASTERN
SUNDAY - JANUARY 31, 2021

Attorneys who had planned on representing President Trump in his upcoming impeachment trial have reportedly quit the case over Trump’s insistence that they present election fraud claims as part of their defense, rather than their recommended strategy of arguing the constitutionality of holding a trial for a former president.   https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/16809 

SPECIAL GUEST:  Ms Loomer is a Jewish Conservative investigative journalist and activist who previously ran for Congress in the 21 district of Florida in the 2020 election. Originally from Tucson, Arizona, Laura began her journalism career working as an undercover journalist for Project Veritas from 2015-2017.  Laura’s investigations have uncovered fraud and corruption within the Hillary Clinton campaign, Islamic extremism on college campuses, flaws and loopholes within the U.S. immigration system, and widespread voter fraud throughout the U.S. Laura’s investigations have taken her all over the world, but one of her most popular and well known investigations is her Las Vegas shooting investigation.  https://loomered.com/



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