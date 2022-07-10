Oh, Do Tell - If you are in TEXAS, must watch!!!

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Oh, Do Tell
We must use everything we have to defeat this global order.
Do all you can to expose the lies and help save as many lives as we can.
Credit Links:
Don’t Tread On Me – Carol J. Baker MD
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9mHCbRX17ZYJ/
She is on the take
https://openpaymentsdata.cms.gov/physician/175999
UKACTION Nurses Better Watch Out
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ohVVykwdLjHO/