Oh, Do Tell - If you are in TEXAS, must watch!!!

Oh, Do Tell

We must use everything we have to defeat this global order.

Do all you can to expose the lies and help save as many lives as we can.





Credit Links:

Don’t Tread On Me – Carol J. Baker MD

https://www.bitchute.com/video/9mHCbRX17ZYJ/





She is on the take

https://openpaymentsdata.cms.gov/physician/175999





UKACTION Nurses Better Watch Out

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ohVVykwdLjHO/