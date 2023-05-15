Tom Renz | The Trump Town Hall

#Trump did an amazing job at the town hall on #CNN yesterday, he was at the top of his game on almost all accounts. CNN had to shut it down early, despite it getting more views than most of their shows combined. #Gaetz called it the #MercyRule and the stupidest woman in congress #AOC was very disappointed; the only thing that would have made it better is if Trump came out on his mistakes with the #vaccines. #Ukraine #TrumpTownHall #Trump2024 #RenzRants #TheTomRenzShow
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.