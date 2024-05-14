Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - May 13, 2024

Episode 2279 - Top 10 foods not to eat- unchanged over the decades… are any of these foods in your daily food pyramid? ◦ Health & Alcohol- have you ever met someone who’s said ‘my life is better since I started drinking alcohol’? Zero health benefits. ◦ Are we being poisoned through the everyday use and consumption of water? ◦ Does Soy turn little boys into little girls? ◦ Why are we processing and stripping foods of all nutrients? How does this affect the body? ◦ Ask yourself these 3 questions: What am I doing? What is it doing to me? Is this ok with me? High energy must listen health green show today!

