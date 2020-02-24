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911 Architects, Experts & Explosions
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86 views • February 24, 2020
The scientific & engineering evidence shows clearly that the collapse of 3 buildings on 911 was from pre-planned explosions. THOUSANDS of people must have worked on the project to murder those people who died on 911! We look closely at an excellent documentary done by Architects, Engineers and scientists, specifically Physicists. It is well worth showing to people who believe that on 911 the buildings fell down due to being hit by planes. This in-depth documentary shows you the pure physics and engineering which indicates that these buildings were blown up.
Related books:-
Solving 9-11: The Deception That Changed the World - by Christopher Bollyn - http://amzn.to/2gvp4PU
Solving 9-11: The Original Articles - by Christopher Bollyn - http://amzn.to/2gvwjY1
Related books:-
Solving 9-11: The Deception That Changed the World - by Christopher Bollyn - http://amzn.to/2gvp4PU
Solving 9-11: The Original Articles - by Christopher Bollyn - http://amzn.to/2gvwjY1
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