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Check and Mate! Russian Army Received World's Most Powerful Self-Propelled Howitzer 'COALITION-SV'
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323 views • August 12, 2023

The Western military could not imagine such a thing even in their worst nightmares. Russia's super latest weapon went into mass production ahead of time. We are talking about a high-precision Long-Range Self-Propelled Howitzer 'COALITION-SV'. Today, Deputy General Director of 'Rostec', Vladimir Artyakov, officially announced that Self-Propelled Howitzer 'COALITION-SV' went into mass production before the end of state tests, which were supposed to end in December 2023.

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