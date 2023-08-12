Check and Mate! Russian Army Received World's Most Powerful Self-Propelled Howitzer 'COALITION-SV'

The Western military could not imagine such a thing even in their worst nightmares. Russia's super latest weapon went into mass production ahead of time. We are talking about a high-precision Long-Range Self-Propelled Howitzer 'COALITION-SV'. Today, Deputy General Director of 'Rostec', Vladimir Artyakov, officially announced that Self-Propelled Howitzer 'COALITION-SV' went into mass production before the end of state tests, which were supposed to end in December 2023.
