Elliott Abrams, Trump’s special envoy for Iran & Venezuela during his first term - same goal, topple the govt, take the oil - Throwback, from 1st Trump term

Elliott Abrams, Trump’s special envoy for Iran and Venezuela during his first term. (also a very Israeli supporting Jew)

One of the reasons we’ve given a license to Chevron and service companies is to make it easier for them to help in the recovery of oil production… after the regime is replaced and there’s a return to democracy.

But we shouldn’t be under any illusions — that’s going to be a multi-year project. The amount of investment by this regime has been pitiful.

Translation: U.S. oil companies like Chevron are being pre-positioned to take over Venezuela’s oil sector once regime change is achieved.

Same Trump. Same goal.

Topple the government. Grab the oil.