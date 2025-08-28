Elliott Abrams, Trump’s special envoy for Iran & Venezuela during his first term - same goal, topple the govt, take the oil - Throwback, from 1st Trump term

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Elliott Abrams, Trump’s special envoy for Iran and Venezuela during his first term. (also a very Israeli supporting Jew)
One of the reasons we’ve given a license to Chevron and service companies is to make it easier for them to help in the recovery of oil production… after the regime is replaced and there’s a return to democracy.
But we shouldn’t be under any illusions — that’s going to be a multi-year project. The amount of investment by this regime has been pitiful.
Translation: U.S. oil companies like Chevron are being pre-positioned to take over Venezuela’s oil sector once regime change is achieved.
Same Trump. Same goal.
Topple the government. Grab the oil.