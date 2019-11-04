22.10 22 10

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10 views • November 04, 2019
would you leave your £250,000 violin on the train and do musicians usually take their violins by bicycle? this story seems rather meaningless but is the sort of stupid feel god rubbish they like to pump out. i think the clues are in the time and date and the engineered handover in the car park? if you nicked something you would probably hide it somewhere and then simply tip the police off , you wouldnt go to meet the victim in person and hand it over . anyway most people will buy this story no questions asked
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