⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(22 April 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces units have fully liberated Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic) as a result of the successful actions, and improved their tactical position along the front line.

Strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware of the 10th Mountain Assault, 79th, 92nd air assault, 46th, 81st airmobile, 22nd, 23rd, 28th, 41st, 93rd mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Spornoye, Minkovka, Kleshcheyevka, Chasov Yar, Andreyevka, and Ostroye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Three counter-attacks launched by the AFU 33rd mechanised, 80th air assault brigades were repelled close to Bogdanovka and Pobeda (Donetsk People's Republic). The AFU losses amounted to up to 410 Ukrainian troops, nine motor vehicles, and one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system. One Anklav electronic warfare station and one ammunition depot were also eliminated.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces' units captured more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on the 21st mechanised and 95th air assault brigades of the AFU near Terny (Donetsk People's Republic). Four counter-attacks launched by the 12th Special Forces Brigade (Azov*) have been repelled near Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic). The AFU losses included up to 25 Ukrainian troops, two pickup trucks, and one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation and repelled nine counter-attacks launched by the assault groups of the 25th air assault, 68th, 71st jaeger, 59th motorised infantry, 24th, 47th, 100th, and 115th mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Pervomayskoye, Semyonovka, Netaylovo, and Berdychi (Donetsk People's Republic). The AFU losses amounted to up to 365 Ukrainian troops, one German-made Marder infantry fighting vehicle, 12 motor vehicles, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, as well as three electronic warfare stations: Nota and Bukovel-AD.

▫️The Vostok Group of Forces' units captured more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on the units of the 58th motorised infantry, 72nd mechanised brigades of the AFU, 102nd and 128th territorial defence brigades near Staromayorskoye, Ugledar, Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Chervonoye (Zaporozhye region). The AFU losses amounted to up to 95 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, and one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer.

▫️ The units of the Dnepr Group of Forces have inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the AFU 141st infantry, 65th mechanised, and 128th mountain assault brigades near Rabotino, Novoandreyevka, and Stepovoye (Zaporozhye region). The AFU losses amounted to up to 45 Ukrainian troops and two pickup trucks.

▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged one air defence positioning area, one storage point for uncrewed surface vehicles, manpower and hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 142 areas.

Air defence systems shot down 240 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles during the day.

▫️In total, 592 airplanes, 270 helicopters, 22,529 unmanned aerial vehicles, 508 air-to-air missile systems, 15,817 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,269 MLRS combat vehicles, 9,040 field artillery guns and mortars, and 21,232 special military vehicles have been neutralised since the beginning of the special military operation.

* Terrorist organisation banned in the Russian Federation