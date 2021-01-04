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To Be A Revolutionary (AudioBook) - The explosive autobiography of an American priest, missing in Honuras - Fr. Jim Carney - Padre Guadalupe
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163 views • January 04, 2021
Fr. Jim Carney was an American priest who, after ordination in 1961, was assigned by the Missouri Province of the Society of Jesus (Jesuits) to their mission in Honduras. Fr. Jim had a passionate love of the poor and oppressed; his twenty years as a Jesuit missionary in Honduras was spent living with and for the poor campesinos. Because of his love for them and for Honduras, he spent these years not only tending to their spiritual needs, but also trying to better their lives by forming cooperatives, strengthening unions, fighting for land that was rightfully theirs, all in the spirit of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Fr. Jim was a gentle man whose love for the poor was accompanied by a great hatred for injustice and oppression. As a result, he was considered a subversive by the Honduran government and was exiled without trial in 1979. Since Fr. Jim could not return to Honduras, he went to live in Nicaragua and served the poor in a parish near the Nicaraguan-Honduran border.
Fr. Jim never forgot his beloved Honduran poor; when he had the opportunity to accompany a group of Honduran “freedom fighters” who were crossing from Nicaragua to Honduras in July, 1983, he welcomed the chance to return with them as their chaplain. Fr. Jim did not carry arms.
On September 20, 1983, the Carney family received word of the death of Padre Guadalupe in Honduras. The U.S. State Department and Honduran Government have since given at least six different versions of what happened to him. Since that time, his family has worked unceasingly to determine the truth and to recover his body for burial in a known grave in Honduras.

Free Copy of Br. Jim Carney's AutoBiography:
https://books.google.com/books/download/To_Be_a_Revolutionary.pdf?id=4XBvvreBzfkC&;output=pdf&sig=ACfU3U1MTC9XJIgQkUunPPqQ4fcq189pkw

More Websites (and search for more about uncovering His disappearance):
https://padreguadalupe.angelfire.com
Keywords
freedomlibertytreasonlovehumanityciarevolutionpoorwwiiadventurepuritypacifismserve
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