The moment the Zionist genocidal psychopaths bombed Al Mawasi refugee tent city yesterday in Gaza. More than 100 dead and countless injuries in what was designated a "safe" zone by Zionists. US bombs tore Palestinian children limb from limb.
Source @Vanessa Beeley
