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Build a Simple Stairs in Blender 3.1 using Poly Modeling and Array Modifier Entry Level Tutorial
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0 view • February 16, 2022
Learn some useful modeling technics. The point of this tutorial is to make
clean geometry when using Array Modifier by having vertices stock up on top of each other to help Array merge to clean up hidden faces.
Timecodes
0:00 Intro
0:16 Making a Box
0:25 Item / Transform /Dimensions
1:43 Apply Scale
0:50 Edit Mode
2:36 Add an Array Modifier
3:15 Conclusion
Please like and subscribe.
With questions contact us at https://digitalmonkeyschool.com/
#3dart #blenderrender #blendercommunity #blenderart #modelingtutorials #3dartist #enrichmentprogram #3dartists #blender #lowpoly3d #blender3d #blender3dmodelling #blendertutorial #cutearteveryday #blendertutorials #digitalmonkeyschool #enrichmentclasses #blendersculpt #blendercycles
clean geometry when using Array Modifier by having vertices stock up on top of each other to help Array merge to clean up hidden faces.
Timecodes
0:00 Intro
0:16 Making a Box
0:25 Item / Transform /Dimensions
1:43 Apply Scale
0:50 Edit Mode
2:36 Add an Array Modifier
3:15 Conclusion
Please like and subscribe.
With questions contact us at https://digitalmonkeyschool.com/
#3dart #blenderrender #blendercommunity #blenderart #modelingtutorials #3dartist #enrichmentprogram #3dartists #blender #lowpoly3d #blender3d #blender3dmodelling #blendertutorial #cutearteveryday #blendertutorials #digitalmonkeyschool #enrichmentclasses #blendersculpt #blendercycles
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