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Freedom Fighter Court VICTORY! Ends Masking, Shots, Quarantine in Alberta!
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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562 views • August 17, 2021
MIRRORED from Stew Peters Show

WE CAN WIN! Patrick King is a proud father of 2, Freedom Fighter and Patriot who took on the powerful government in Alberta, and WON!

We can ALL learn from this, and we MUST battle this in every single city, every single county, every single state, every single NATION!

The fight for freedom is a worldwide effort, and WE CAN WIN!

www.StewPeters.tv
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdcpatriotwhopandemiclabvirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionbiowarfarecoronamedia liestruth exposedcovid 19stew peterspatrick king
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy