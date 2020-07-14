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The Pacaya & Fuego volcano in Guatemala are both Erupting Non-Stop for Weeks!!
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95 views • July 14, 2020
Reports coming out of #Guatemala that both of their Volcanoes #Pacaya & #Fuego are having Non-Stop Eruptions & Lava Flow for weeks now!!
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