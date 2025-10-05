BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Great Awakening Mass Movement - Military Ops & The 11.3 Overt Takeover
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
126 views • 2 days ago

John Michael Chambers reveals we are witnessing the most important military operations of the millennium unfolding in the public sphere. The Great Awakening mass movement is now entering its final phase, with military operations guiding the global exposure of the cabal's crimes—from CIA-connected assassinations and currency control to Ukraine war corruption and worldwide sex trafficking networks tied to the entertainment industry. The report declares we are "very, very near" the 11.3 military overt operations under the Laws of War, where the U.S. military under President Trump will seize power during a "near-death experience" of the old system.


trump administrationentertainment industrysex traffickingglobal resetgreat awakeningjohn michael chambersukraine corruptionmilitary operationsfinal phasesystem collapsecia assassinationcurrency controlovert operationscabal exposurelaws of war
