Iran's Fateh-313 ballistic-missile was possibly used to destroy the key communication link of Al Udeid base
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1287 followers
149 views • 1 day ago

One candidate of the ballistic-missile which destroyed the key communication link of Al Udeid base:

➡️ Is the Fateh-313 & the Mobin seeker

➡️ Shortly before the 12-conflict I did a video on it, but it largely went under those events

🔗 Patarames (https://x.com/pataramesh/status/1943732021789933680?s=46)

📝 Barry (https://x.com/bonzerbarry/status/1943740230873268568?s=46) - The defense of al Udeid depleted somewhere between 30-50 patriot interceptor missiles from the Americans alone, the single largest PAC volley in US history.

Video and above is in regards to this:

Satelliate images confirm Iranian attack on Al Udeid on June 23 damaged the base

Despite claims from Trump and Qatar that all Iranian Missiles were intercepted, newly released Satelliate images have revealed at least one missile did successfully hit the base.

The target, the now destroyed Modern Entreprise Terminal (MET) was installed at the base in 2016 at a cost of $15 million and provided secure communication capabilities including voice, video and data services, linking service members in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility with military leaders around the world.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
