Iran's Fateh-313 ballistic-missile was possibly used to destroy the key communication link of Al Udeid base

One candidate of the ballistic-missile which destroyed the key communication link of Al Udeid base:

➡️ Is the Fateh-313 & the Mobin seeker

➡️ Shortly before the 12-conflict I did a video on it, but it largely went under those events

Video and above is in regards to this:

Satelliate images confirm Iranian attack on Al Udeid on June 23 damaged the base

Despite claims from Trump and Qatar that all Iranian Missiles were intercepted, newly released Satelliate images have revealed at least one missile did successfully hit the base.

The target, the now destroyed Modern Entreprise Terminal (MET) was installed at the base in 2016 at a cost of $15 million and provided secure communication capabilities including voice, video and data services, linking service members in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility with military leaders around the world.