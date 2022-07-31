Biden's Clown World #8: July 25, 2022

'Biden's Clown World' In 3-Minutes using headlines as short reminders of the current status of the nation.

The Democrats' idiocracy, which is always a 3-ring circus of corruption, incompetence & power lust. The end result is an increasing societal disorder & culture breakdown of misery - aka 'Biden's Clown World'.

Snapshot headline evidence of why Democrats do not deserve to be placed into legislative or bureaucracy authority positions whether at the Federal, State & Local levels.

Headlines grabbed from articles from July 25 and prior recent dates, 2022. Music: Mozart Bassoon Concerto in B Flat Major, K. 191 - I. Allegro, www.musopen.org; Link to Clown World#8 video's memes: https://www.powerlineblog.com/; Front cover: wallpaper, techvitalcomputer.blogspot.com.tr; wallpaper from DuckDuckGo

Links to all headlines:

https://hotair.com/jazz-shaw/2022/07/25/shocking-poll-majority-believe-government-is-corrupt-and-rigged-n484954 https://www.revolver.news/2022/07/tucker-carlson-conviction-of-steve-bannon-marks-massive-escalation-of-democrats-sending-political-enemies-to-prison/

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-approval-key-2024-state-hits-record-low

https://www.newsweek.com/biden-less-popular-trump-during-russia-investigation-1623899

https://legalinsurrection.com/2022/07/white-house-changing-the-definition-of-recession-ahead-of-possible-dismal-economic-report/

https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2022/07/25/how-does-the-biden-wh-deal-with-a-recession-simple-change-the-words-definition/

https://spectator.org/biden-funds-palestinian-anti-semitism/

https://americanmilitarynews.com/2022/07/biden-admin-says-climate-change-can-force-military-intervention/

https://www.wnd.com/2022/07/huge-number-democrats-say-constitution-irrelevant-dont-know/

https://republicbrief.com/blm-backed-dem-indicted-on-federal-wire-fraud-charges-faces-20-years-in-prison/

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/07/24/democrats-slip-capitol-hill-jobs-plan-illegal-aliens-funding-package/

https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/us-strategic-petroleum-reserve-lowest-level-1985

https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/07/rep-jackson-lee-calls-for-reparation-proposals-to-repair-the-246-years-of-slavery/

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11047253/Kamala-Harris-tells-Republicans-need-learn-womans-body-works.html

https://pluralist.com/cbs-sure-the-economy-may-stink-but-cheap-croissants-and-espresso-in-europe/

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/restoring-america/courage-strength-optimism/bidenvilles-americas-new-emblem-of-decay

https://www.politicaltruthnow.com/as-americans-continue-to-suffer-at-the-pump-biden-sends-infuriating-series-of-self-congratulatory-tweets/

https://www.jihadwatch.org/2022/07/gore-eliminate-democracy-to-save-planet

https://www.theblaze.com/soros-backed-group-purchasing-18-spanish-language-radio-stations-to-suppress-disinformation

https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/backlash-against-progressive-soros-backed-das-continues-violent-crime-soars

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/07/25/over-60-shot-during-weekend-in-mayor-lori-lightfoots-chicago/

https://thefederalist.com/2022/07/25/dark-money-groups-are-funding-the-lefts-court-packing-agenda/

https://libertyunyielding.com/2022/07/23/carjackings-by-teens-skyrocket-resulting-in-increased-killings/

https://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2022/jul/21/democrats-always-know-corporate-media-willing-to-h/

https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/scott-whitlock/2022/07/25/scrubbing-squads-scandals-four-controversies-press-buried

https://thefederalist.com/2022/07/25/in-show-of-pro-abortion-brutality-gov-gretchen-whitmer-just-slashed-care-for-pregnant-women-from-michigans-budget/

https://nypost.com/2022/07/24/state-department-official-alan-eyre-slammed-for-saying-he-prefers-high-gas-prices/



