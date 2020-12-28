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The Nashville Explosion - Another False Flag Attack?
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1066 views • December 28, 2020
Americans woke up Christmas Day to reports of an explosion in Nashville, Tennessee. As the days since that time have progressed, video footage from a number of angles suggests it was not just a random person setting off a bomb, but quite possibly a false flag attack in the downtown area. We'll take a look at video evidence of the attack in this episode and let viewers draw their own conclusions.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-nashville-explosion-another-false-flag-attack/
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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