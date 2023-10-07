The Bullet Train To Truth

The rocket sled in this video is alleged to be travelling at 6.5 thousand miles per hour. NASA tells you the earth is flying through space in a forward direction at SIX HUNDRED TIMES FASTER than this (more than 600 thousand miles per hour) and is also flying side ways as it orbits the sun at SIX TIMES FASTER than this (at some 67,000 miles per hour) at the same time. Riiiiight.