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The Great Replacement. The media goons have gloated for years that America's future is non-White due to their immigration and welfare policies
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32 views • May 19, 2022
The Great Replacement. The media goons have gloated for years that America's future is non-White due to their immigration and welfare policies. Now they deny this and claim it is a fake Republican Party fantasy. The media propagandists now proudly announce both positions simultaneously; it is both true and untrue, depending on who is saying it.
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