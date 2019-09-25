© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe Biden Bribed-Blackmailed Ukraine to protect his son Hunter Biden
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
1153 views • September 25, 2019
Joe Biden Bribed-Blackmailed Ukraine to protect his son Hunter Biden
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
Joe Biden Blackmailed Ukraine to protect his son Hunter Biden American-based firm,
Rosemont Seneca Partners LLC
Full Talk links 59m49s
https://youtu.be/Q0_AqpdwqK4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q0_AqpdwqK4
Foreign Affairs Issue Launch With Joe Biden
Streamed live on Jan 23, 2018
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-04-02/forget-creepy-biden-has-major-ukraine-problem
In what must be an amazing coincidence, the prosecutor was leading a wide-ranging corruption investigation into a natural gas firm - which Biden's son, Hunter, sat on the board of directors.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
Joe Biden Blackmailed Ukraine to protect his son Hunter Biden American-based firm,
Rosemont Seneca Partners LLC
Full Talk links 59m49s
https://youtu.be/Q0_AqpdwqK4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q0_AqpdwqK4
Foreign Affairs Issue Launch With Joe Biden
Streamed live on Jan 23, 2018
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-04-02/forget-creepy-biden-has-major-ukraine-problem
In what must be an amazing coincidence, the prosecutor was leading a wide-ranging corruption investigation into a natural gas firm - which Biden's son, Hunter, sat on the board of directors.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.