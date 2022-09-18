NEW Nuclear War Research Study Confirms Impending Doomsday Bible Prophecy [ep.15]

A Rutgers University study just released a few weeks ago reveals that over 5 billion people would perish as a result of a large scale nuclear war. But it's not what you think. This wouldn't happen because of the bombs themselves. Scientists are basing their findings on the fact that there would be so much soot in the atmosphere from all of the explosions that the sun would be blotted out and crops wouldn't be able to be grow for at least 4-5 years after the war. Let's talk about this...

Read the blog:

https://overcomebabylon.com/blog/university-study-shows-over-5-billion-people-will-perish-from-nuclear-war

🙏 For prayer and community, join us at https://bit.ly/embracehebrewroots

📩 Get the life changing "70 Shabua Decoded" PDF presentation for free at https://overcomebabylon.com/