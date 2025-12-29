Don't be Deceived (full disclosure is coming)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Everywhere we look today, the news is full of UFO and Bigfoot sightings, mulitated cattle, disappearances, etc. etc. Who and what are behind all these nefarious happenings. The Bible may have the answers we are looking for and who is behind them all, Lucifer (the father of lies) and his comrades in evil.