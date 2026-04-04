A light bulb has been burning for over 120 years at Fire Station #6 in Livermore, California.





In 1924, Philips, Osram, General Electric and other giants formed a secret cartel called Phoebus to deliberately shorten the lifespan of light bulbs. They agreed that no bulb should last longer than 1,000 hours — otherwise profits would drop.





The Livermore lamp outlived this conspiracy — it was manufactured before the scheme even began.





Source: https://x.com/One_Way_Home/status/2039889375966675282