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TT35 // FAITH or FEAR - Prophetic Insight BEFORE events DO NOT OCCUR! // Professor Truth
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1165 views • March 31, 2022
Professor Truth helps us stay on Alpha Prime or Timeline #1 and avoid all the fear mongerring and negative energy. The WAGER between God and the Devil involves Satan being allowed to intice people with FEAR and cause them to forget FAITH. We really do have a choice - your future depends on it!
Professor Truth: [email protected]
DISCLAIMER:
Professor Truth and Guests are "Followers of The Way"
“The Way” is the TRUTH of the Holy Bible as taught in the 1st Century.
"The Way" is a Racially exclusive message/way of Life for the "White Race" of "Adam" / bloodlines of Jacob/Israel only.
Professor Truth and Guests are not in agreement or associated with the “Redefined” “Woke” definition of Christian Identity in our culture today.
• Today's “WOKE” Culture infiltrates, defiles and redefines everything Holy including The Truth of the Christian Bible and The White Race of Adam.
• Today's "Woke" Culture has maligned the meaning of “Christian Identity” - and redefined it as a belief system of “WOKE" HATE.
• Followers of “The Way” do not Assent or associate with the modern definitions of “Christian Identity” as defined by the current culture.
• Followers of “The Way” advocate the Kingdom of Jesus Christ on Earth including a Christian “Divine Order” in all aspects of society.
• Followers of “The Way” Love America as a Republic, one Nation under Jesus the Father, the God of Abraham, Jacob & Isaac.
• Followers of “The Way” do not hate or advocate Physical or verbal violence in any form against any other race, Culture, Ethnicity or Religion.
• Followers of “The Way” promote Spiritual (Not Physical or Verbal) Warfare in accordance with Ephesians ch6.
• Followers of “The Way” use “The Sword of the Spirit”, and call on The Holy Angels to defend and defeat the enemies of Jesus Christ on our behalf.
• Followers of “The Way” are a “Called Out” Ecclesia in the end times following the precepts of Jesus Christ from the King James Holy Bible.
Professor Truth: [email protected]
DISCLAIMER:
Professor Truth and Guests are "Followers of The Way"
“The Way” is the TRUTH of the Holy Bible as taught in the 1st Century.
"The Way" is a Racially exclusive message/way of Life for the "White Race" of "Adam" / bloodlines of Jacob/Israel only.
Professor Truth and Guests are not in agreement or associated with the “Redefined” “Woke” definition of Christian Identity in our culture today.
• Today's “WOKE” Culture infiltrates, defiles and redefines everything Holy including The Truth of the Christian Bible and The White Race of Adam.
• Today's "Woke" Culture has maligned the meaning of “Christian Identity” - and redefined it as a belief system of “WOKE" HATE.
• Followers of “The Way” do not Assent or associate with the modern definitions of “Christian Identity” as defined by the current culture.
• Followers of “The Way” advocate the Kingdom of Jesus Christ on Earth including a Christian “Divine Order” in all aspects of society.
• Followers of “The Way” Love America as a Republic, one Nation under Jesus the Father, the God of Abraham, Jacob & Isaac.
• Followers of “The Way” do not hate or advocate Physical or verbal violence in any form against any other race, Culture, Ethnicity or Religion.
• Followers of “The Way” promote Spiritual (Not Physical or Verbal) Warfare in accordance with Ephesians ch6.
• Followers of “The Way” use “The Sword of the Spirit”, and call on The Holy Angels to defend and defeat the enemies of Jesus Christ on our behalf.
• Followers of “The Way” are a “Called Out” Ecclesia in the end times following the precepts of Jesus Christ from the King James Holy Bible.
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