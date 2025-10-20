© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AI, Social Media & Brain Atrophy: Destroying Human Capacity to Think w/ Rob Smith
187 views • 1 day ago
Rob Smith, a Black and gay conservative, shares his unfiltered take on navigating today's polarized political landscape. A combat veteran and marketing expert, Rob discusses how AI is transforming marketing and social media, from smarter campaigns to the risks of deepfakes. We dive into AI's threat to critical thinking, especially how it's eroding kids' ability to reason independently in a world of algorithms and instant answers. Get practical insights on fighting back.Follow Rob Smith on X @ https://x.com/robsmithonline
Rob Smith, a Black and gay conservative, shares his unfiltered take on navigating today's polarized political landscape. A combat veteran and marketing expert, Rob discusses how AI is transforming marketing and social media, from smarter campaigns to the risks of deepfakes. We dive into AI's threat to critical thinking, especially how it's eroding kids' ability to reason independently in a world of algorithms and instant answers. Get practical insights on fighting back.Follow Rob Smith on X @ https://x.com/robsmithonline
