Graham Ledger speaks exclusively to Sidney Powell about Impeachment & Pending Trial

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posted on youtube 3,074 views•Feb 12, 2021
Graham Ledger speaks exclusively to Sidney Powell about impeachment and the pending Supreme Court trial brought by that infamous voting machine company…and why she can’t wait for the legal “discovery” process to unfold!
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