Deep State Propaganda Aided & Abetted Mass Murder, Tyranny, Hitler & Stalin
The New American
The Deep State's propaganda machine including the New York Times has been instrumental in aiding and abetting the mass murder and enslavement of countless people, explains The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. These publications and fake media outlets covered up Joseph Stalin's genocide in Ukraine, painted Fidel Castro as an anti-communist freedom fighter, and touted National Socialist monster Adolf Hitler regularly. This evil continues to this day as the Deep State continues to kill and destroy people and whole nations.


