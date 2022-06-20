© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Where's our tax money going?! An0maly blows Jim Breuer's mind 🤯
New Breuniverse podcast episodes to Patreon every Thursday and everywhere else on Friday: https://linktr.ee/Breuniverse
Watch Jim Breuer's comedy special 'Somebody Had to Say It’ is available now exclusively on Jim Breuer's Patreon page here: https://bit.ly/BreuerPatreon
Tour dates and more at https://www.jimbreuer.com