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Oklahoma attacked by the Mark of the Beast
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333 views • April 01, 2021
I should have guessed that they would go for Oklahoma next! New York, L.A. the Okla! right for the throat The Bible belt they're coming at you guys!! Stand strong do not comply and watch out for roadblocks! Ditch your smartphone and get a counter fit vaxs pass!! Once they conquered The Bible belt there is nothing left for them on the battlefield but the uneducated and unreligious Which will be the ones yelling at those unvaccinated because they believe you are putting everyone else in danger!!! It's your body it's your decision you do not have to be forced you do not have to lose your job or your family because of rules stand strong more now than ever in your life!!!!!!
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#Biblebelt #WarOnChristians #religiouswarfare #Revelations #GodIsComing #RepentYourSins #thegreatreset #MartialLaw #agenda2030 #agenda201 #5G #cashlesssociety #Barter #ID2020 #Freedombracelet #NewWorldOrde
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#Biblebelt #WarOnChristians #religiouswarfare #Revelations #GodIsComing #RepentYourSins #thegreatreset #MartialLaw #agenda2030 #agenda201 #5G #cashlesssociety #Barter #ID2020 #Freedombracelet #NewWorldOrde
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