Battles near Kupyansk: offensive on the eastern bank of the Oskil
74 views • 1 month ago

After the loss of Kupyansk, Russian troops did not give up on liberating the city at all. Fighting is still going on both north and south of the city.

At the beginning of the year, the Russian Armed Forces were able to significantly advance on the eastern bank of the Oskil, but it has not yet been possible to completely dislodge the enemy from here.

🔻 More about the chronology of the battles on the site:

▪️ At the beginning of 2025, Russian troops increased their attacks on the borders of Kotlyarovka - Kolesnikovka and Kruglyakovka - Stelmakhovka, where for a long time they failed to dislodge the enemy from positions in forest areas.

In the first two weeks, the Russian Armed Forces cleared the area on both sides of the N-26 highway near Kislovka and advanced to the railroad line leading to Kupyansk-Uzlovaya.

▪️ By mid-January, a significant piece of terrain was occupied at the Zagryzovo-Lozovaya line as a result of fierce fighting. South-east of Lozovaya, the advance groups of the Russian Armed Forces came close to Zeleny Gai.

Further advance was complicated by the enemy's echeloned defenses, which were heavily saturated with artillery.

▪️ For several months, the Russian Armed Forces stormed the enemy positions in Zagryzovo, advancing on the northern outskirts of the settlement.

▪️ With the onset of spring, Russian servicemen completely liberated Zagryzovo and advanced into Boguslavka, at the same time tightening their flank to the east and clearing several strongholds.

▪️ Ukrainian forces have not stopped carrying out drone strikes on civilian objects. That is why since March, the authorities of Svativka district recommend everyone not to use the highway R-66, only for the last month two people were killed and four more were injured in the area of Svativka.
📌Battles to the south of Kupyansk have been going on for almost a year, and it is still impossible to cross the Oskol towards Senkovo in sufficient numbers for advancement due to broken bridges and crossings.

❗️ The goal of the advancing group, in all likelihood, remains Borovaya: the important logistics hub of the AFU on the left, eastern bank of the Oskol is just over 10 kilometers away.
Intensive flights by Israeli aviation.

Source @rybar


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

russian offensivekupyanskeastern bank of the oskil
