Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pfizer Director of Research and Development, Jordan Walker, was freaking out when confronted by James O'Keefe of Project Veritas
29 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p26rbt8622f

01/26/2023 Pfizer Director of Research and Development, Jordan Walker, was freaking out when confronted by James O'Keefe of Project Veritas.

01/26/2023 辉瑞研发总监乔丹·沃克面对“真相工程”詹姆斯·奥基夫在镜头前的质问时抓狂至极。

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket