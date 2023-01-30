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https://gettr.com/post/p26rbt8622f
01/26/2023 Pfizer Director of Research and Development, Jordan Walker, was freaking out when confronted by James O'Keefe of Project Veritas.
01/26/2023 辉瑞研发总监乔丹·沃克面对“真相工程”詹姆斯·奥基夫在镜头前的质问时抓狂至极。