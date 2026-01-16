BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Uncertain Science of Colds and Flu, an interview with Daniel Roytas
Brighteon Highlights
Brighteon HighlightsCheckmark Icon
134 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
25 views • 1 day ago

Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com


What if the science behind colds and flu isn’t as settled as we’ve been led to believe? This discussion explores how researchers have struggled to even define what counts as a “cold” or “flu,” often relying on surprisingly arbitrary symptoms. It also raises questions about lab methods, transmission assumptions, and whether observed illness always proves contagion. The conversation doesn’t claim certainty, but invites better science and deeper questioning. Watch the latest interview for full context.


🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport


#CriticalThinking #OpenInquiry

Keywords
healthmike adamsbrighteon highlights
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Nervous system dysregulation: Is your body&#8217;s stress response stuck in survival mode?

Nervous system dysregulation: Is your body’s stress response stuck in survival mode?

Willow Tohi
Smartphone addiction and EMF exposure: The hidden health crisis reshaping minds and bodies

Smartphone addiction and EMF exposure: The hidden health crisis reshaping minds and bodies

Evangelyn Rodriguez
The great constipation reversal: Landmark study overturns decades of dietary dogma

The great constipation reversal: Landmark study overturns decades of dietary dogma

Ava Grace
Beyond the hack: Ancient medicine decodes the persistent cough

Beyond the hack: Ancient medicine decodes the persistent cough

Willow Tohi
Medical groups seek court order to BLOCK changes to childhood vaccine schedule

Medical groups seek court order to BLOCK changes to childhood vaccine schedule

Laura Harris
Mediterranean diet linked to longer survival in cancer patients, study finds

Mediterranean diet linked to longer survival in cancer patients, study finds

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy