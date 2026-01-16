The Uncertain Science of Colds and Flu, an interview with Daniel Roytas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What if the science behind colds and flu isn’t as settled as we’ve been led to believe? This discussion explores how researchers have struggled to even define what counts as a “cold” or “flu,” often relying on surprisingly arbitrary symptoms. It also raises questions about lab methods, transmission assumptions, and whether observed illness always proves contagion. The conversation doesn’t claim certainty, but invites better science and deeper questioning. Watch the latest interview for full context.
