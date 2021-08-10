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PCR TEST IS A DEATH TRAP !! ICELANDIC GOVERNMENT ORDERS ALL PREGNANT WOMEN TO BE FORCED VACCINATED !
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182 views • August 10, 2021
SOURCE: 99Percent
There are too many Stupid people in this world and they are the ones getting the Death Shot and taking the Cancer causing PCR test.
Billions are about to DIE over the Winter months and these videos are showing you what's happening right before your eyes.
Share them on Facebook and to all your Dumb friends and Family members.
SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE
There are too many Stupid people in this world and they are the ones getting the Death Shot and taking the Cancer causing PCR test.
Billions are about to DIE over the Winter months and these videos are showing you what's happening right before your eyes.
Share them on Facebook and to all your Dumb friends and Family members.
SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE
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