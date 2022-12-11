The Ark of the LORD is Here, for those who are SEARCHING for it!

People are GOING to NEED the Ark in these TIMES in order to Provide a Way for them to ESCAPE what is COMING DOWN on the WHOLE World. Wisdom's Wrath is MOVING through His Two Witnesses in these Times, and they are Calling down SEVERE Judgements on the Earth to DESTROY the evil illuminati, and globalist empire, and BRING in their Holy Monarchy.

Come to the Faithful Remnant Church and LEARN how to become Pleasing in the Sight of your Creator. The people OUTSIDE Wisdom's True Remnant are NOT Pleasing to Him. They are NOT offering proper sacrifices to Him. God is HERE through the Two Witnesses to TAKE His Rightful Place over the WHOLE World.

Repentance is "the ONLY Key" back to Him. Heartfelt brokenness and 'a contrite heart' He will NOT despise. But someone with a PROUD and arrogant heart - who says "they are fine" and in NO need of the Lord, He will Turn AWAY and Heap CURSES upon them until they are NO more.

The Two Witnesses are "a BLESSING and GIFT from Heaven" - but if people PREFER to be Cursed? - then THAT is what they shall receive. BLESSINGS for those return to the Lord with a Humble Heart

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.